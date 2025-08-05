Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.16 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,663,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,821,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 656,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,155,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 944,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,788,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

VLY opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

