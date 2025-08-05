Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

