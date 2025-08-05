Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.18 Million Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 164.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 57.3% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Archrock by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti raised Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Archrock Stock Up 1.3%

AROC stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.41%.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

