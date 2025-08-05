Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 99.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Conrad sold 4,029 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $528,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,856. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,080 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.