Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $936,000 Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price objective on JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 54,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,337,796.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,996,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,195,464.84. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $2,163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,371,086 shares in the company, valued at $275,613,180.36. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,050,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 1.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

