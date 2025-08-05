Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $962,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

