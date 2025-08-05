Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $968,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 176.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perrigo by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 110.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

PRGO opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.55%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

