Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $972,000 Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13,673.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 191,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 241.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Electric news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $2,131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,000. This represents a 51.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,908 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.87 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.61 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback 1,200,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

