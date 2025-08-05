Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $991,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,499 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -434.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

