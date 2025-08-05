Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,258,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $11,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.7%
OGN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
