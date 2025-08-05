Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,258,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $11,892,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,999,000 after acquiring an additional 629,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 627,944 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.7%

OGN opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.