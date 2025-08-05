Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after buying an additional 186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

