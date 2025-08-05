Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,926,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after buying an additional 341,627 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.74. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.