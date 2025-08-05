Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,871 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 41,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.