Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,064 Shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. UBS Group increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE SON opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Sonoco Products Company has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

