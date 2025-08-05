Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 703 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,444. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

