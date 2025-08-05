Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 900 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,194.16. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,950. This represents a 17.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UL Solutions Trading Up 1.6%

UL Solutions stock opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. UL Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.