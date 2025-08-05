Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 9,896 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 15,661.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 394.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,139 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,375,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,124,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $96,648.20. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,865.92. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $159,447.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,135.96. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,107 shares of company stock worth $5,844,208. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CWAN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.93 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

