Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.86%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,532,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,745,072.16. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

