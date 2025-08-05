Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iamgold alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Iamgold by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iamgold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Iamgold Trading Up 5.8%

IAG opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.08. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.70 million. Iamgold had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 45.42%. Analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.