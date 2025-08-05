Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IonQ were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 2.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IonQ by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONQ opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,313,473.44. This trade represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 2,597,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $104,783,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 711,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,721,555.58. This represents a 78.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

