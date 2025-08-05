Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 879.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IDACORP by 39.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 20.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.75 and a 12-month high of $126.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $531.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.56%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

