Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

