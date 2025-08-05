Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

