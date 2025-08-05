Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,875 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

