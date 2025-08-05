Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,476 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 645.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 132.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. First American Financial Corporation has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $70.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

