Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 60,467 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,467 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 140.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 186.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Globant by 29.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Globant by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

NYSE GLOB opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $79.48 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). Globant had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

