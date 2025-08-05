Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 678 Shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 715,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Trading Up 5.2%

SANM opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanmina

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.