Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 103.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $246.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.