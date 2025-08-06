11,042 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,278,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,689,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,021,000 after buying an additional 1,349,010 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.