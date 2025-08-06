11,042 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,530,000 after buying an additional 2,911,905 shares during the last quarter. Verisail Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,278,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,238,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,689,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,021,000 after buying an additional 1,349,010 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
