1,462 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.43. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $295.78.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

