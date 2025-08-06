1,897 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 97.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $192.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.97.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,339.73. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.