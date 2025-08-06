XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,198,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 356,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,176 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research cut Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.37.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

