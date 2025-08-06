334 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,408.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,450.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,234.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,707.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

