418 Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HURN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

NASDAQ HURN opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.26. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $142,209.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,071.88. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,708 shares of company stock valued at $375,161. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

