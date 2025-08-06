5,063 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 308.0% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 137,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,960,000.

BATS GSEW opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

