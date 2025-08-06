6,836 Shares in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Black Hills by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after buying an additional 326,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,484,000 after purchasing an additional 105,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 720,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

