7,261 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 535.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Wall Street Zen cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial upped their price target on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

