9,266 Shares in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 75.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03.

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

