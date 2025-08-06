Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

