Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 8th. Analysts expect Akero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. On average, analysts expect Akero Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKRO opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,089.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,341,443.84. The trade was a 12.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,406 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,995. Insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

