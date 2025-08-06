Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.1% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 91,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 303,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

GOOGL stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.97. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

