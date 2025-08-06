Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hurley Capital LLC

Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hurley Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,899 shares of company stock worth $38,459,044 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

