argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in argenex were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARGX. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on argenex from $700.00 to $766.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on argenex from $720.00 to $774.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $746.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $674.90 on Wednesday. argenex SE has a fifty-two week low of $485.91 and a fifty-two week high of $696.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.90. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $866.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

