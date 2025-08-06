Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,150 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 4.9%

BATS:MOAT opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.77. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.