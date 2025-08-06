Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 139 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,964,000 after acquiring an additional 400,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,453.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,795,000 after acquiring an additional 971,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,849,000 after acquiring an additional 851,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $373.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

