Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 212 Shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pool were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.08 and a 200 day moving average of $316.57. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

