Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,517 Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $240.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

