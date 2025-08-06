Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,213 Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.