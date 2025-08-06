Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on B. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 1.7%

B opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $22.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

