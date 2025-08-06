Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 46.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 in the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR opened at $259.72 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average is $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

